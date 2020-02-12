The future of recycling in Kewanee will be decided by the City Council in the coming weeks.

Facing a price increase that will more than double what the city pays to its recycling firm, the council heard a report Monday from Public Works Director Ron Johnson on the city’s recycling program — and how it could be changed to cope with the rising costs.

Johnson said Eagle Enterprises Recycling in Galva, where Kewanee takes the recyclables it collects, has changed the way it charges the city.

Due to a falloff in the market for recyclable cardboard, plastics and aluminum, Eagle Enterprises will no longer charge the city 50 cents per household per month, as it had done since it began accepting Kewanee’s recyclables in the 1990s.

Instead, the city will now be charged $140.87 per ton of recyclables. With the city averaging about 37 tons of recyclables per month, Johnson said, that change will more than double what the city pays Eagle Enterprises.

Johnson said nearly half of Kewanee households put bags of recyclable paper, cardboard, cans and plastic at the curb for weekly pickup.

“The general public is recycling, and it’s taken a long time to get there,” he said.

The city adds a charge for recycling to the bimonthly city utility bills. Johnson pointed out that local residents pay the charge whether they recycle or not.

He suggested several options for how the council can proceed:

n Let residents decline recycling services, and charge the fee only to those who do recycle.

n Contract the recycling pickup program to Eagle Enterprises, as some communities do, and let the company bill residents directly for the service.

n Let residents hire their own contractors to take their recyclables.

n Purchase plastic recycling containers that people could put at the curb for pickup by the city. To cut costs, the city could pick up recyclables every other week, with half the city being covered at a time.

Johnson said Eagle Enterprises charges extra to accept recyclables in bags because employees have to empty the bags; if the bins are used, that extra charge will go away.

Johnson estimated that if the city makes it harder or more expensive for people to recycle, perhaps as many as half of those who recycle now would stop. And that would mean taking more material to the landfill.

Councilman Chris Colomer said he liked the idea of the city providing recycling bins to residents who want them.

Colomer estimated that the recycling bins could pay for themselves within a couple of years.

The council made no decision Monday on recycling’s future, but the topic will be discussed further as the council prepares the fiscal 2020 budget this spring.

Also Monday, the council approved increasing the charge for cemetery plots and services.

Kevin Newton, the city’s grounds maintenance manager, told the council that the increases will add about $180 to the cost of a burial.

The increases are needed due to the scheduled increases to the minimum wage in Illinois, Newton said. Cemetery fees were last increased in 2017, he said.

Councilman Mike Yaklich said, “That’s the insidious cost of this minimum-wage increase,” and added that the effects of the increase will be seen in higher prices and reductions in services at businesses in Illinois.