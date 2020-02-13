The 2020 Journal Star/Scripps Spelling Bee was held Monday, Feb. 10 at the Lewistown High School gymnasium.

Fourteen students competed from the following schools: VIT Junior High School, Schuyler-Industry Middle School, Cuba Elementary/Middle School,Ingersoll Middle School, Central Elementary School;Lewistown Jr. High School, and Astoria Jr. High School. Christy Semande was the pronouncer, with Darren Winkler, Craig Crosier, and Kim Freiley judging.

Andy Wang a sixth grade student from Ingersoll Middle School,correctly spelled the word "riviera" to advance to the next level in competition.

Kacie White a fifth grade student at Cuba Elementary is the runner-up.

Andy will compete in Peoria Friday, March 27, 1 p.m. when the Journal Star Grand Final Spelling Bee will be taped.

It will be broadcast Saturday, March 28 at 9 a.m.