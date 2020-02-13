The road to the 37th district’s senator's office could run through Kewanee this year after local businessman Marcus Throneburg announced he will attempt to run as a write-in candidate.

The senator position opened up after Chuck Weaver decided late last year to step down after serving one term.

Throneburg says he knows he has an uphill battle in just securing the nearly 5,000 signatures he’ll need to earn a spot on the Nov. 3 ballot as an independent. He has until June to meet the requirement.

If he does make it on the ballot, he’ll run against Winston “Win” Stoller, the Peoria-area Republican businessman picked to replace Weaver. Stoller is running unopposed in the March 17 primary with no Democrat slated to run.

Throneburg is counting on grass-roots support of people who will rally around his moderate political stances, and voters who want a choice other than the status quo of government.

“Our government should be more reflective of the goodness of our people,” he told the Star Courier Wednesday. “The structure is not allowing elected officials to work together. I decided, I can moan about it or I can do something.”

He said the fact that he has to, as an independent, collect nearly five times more signatures than someone running with party affiliation is just one example of a system that places barriers to ordinary people serving in government in order to maintain the political status quo.

He can’t start collecting signatures until after the primary.

Throneburg said said he will soon release a more detailed platform as he gears up for the race, but he stands generally for term limits, strong anti-lobbying laws and the push to create fairer electoral maps in the state.

He said the state’s child welfare system is failing, health care costs are squeezing families and the pension issue must be solved or the state will never achieve financial stability.

Throneburg said he doesn’t know his potential opponent, Stoller, but thinks Sen. Weaver’s term has been a successful one.

“Sen. Weaver is an honorable man who has done an admirable job,” he said. “I don’t see eye-to-eye with either party on all the issues. I am a moderate. I’m politically homeless.”

Trhoneburg is the owner of the New View furniture store in Kewanee and formerly was the pastor of The Hill church. He currently is a full-time student working towards a master’s degree in secondary education.

He also was behind the conversion of a downtown building into a youth center. Throneburg said that like Weaver, he would like to see more activities for youth and an earlier focus on career path development.

“I’ve got a pretty broad range of experience and I think I know our district pretty well,” he said, noting he was a county board member at age 21 and has worked in the agriculture and education sectors.

Throneburg said there is no excuse for Illinois training in national economic indicators. With its rich soils, transportation diversity, higher education opportunities and the Chicago metro area, it should be at the top.

“We should be the most prosperous state in the union,” he said. “We have not been governed well.”

Win Stoller starts campaign

Stoller, meanwhile, started off the campaign Wednesday with a districtwide media tour to begin getting his name and message out.

In a stop at the Star Courier, Stoller said he wanted to build upon the success of Weaver’s term and continue some of the senator’s priorities that have been on the burner for the past three years.

One of those is securing funding for the expansion of the Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center, which Weaver said is again in this year’s appropriations request — though last year it didn’t make it to the final budget.

Stoller said he is opposed to efforts to institute a state graduated income tax, calling it a “disaster for our state.” He also has opposed other fees and taxes levied by the Democratic-led J.B. Pritzker administration — he says there were 19 new taxes added in just the first year in office.

“We do not have a revenue problem in this state,” Stoller said, “we have a spending problem.”

Stoller said that while many of the state’s problems can be traced back to Democrat policies, like Weaver, who was a sponsor of 34 bills in his short time in office, he is able to work across the aisle to get things accomplished for the people in his district.

However, there needs to be more Republican influence in the process, he said.

“There’s been one-party control for decades and it’s critical we hold this seat,” he said. “It’s just been so frustrating to watch the place where our state is headed.”

Stoller said that, as an owner and CEO of Peoria-based Widmer Interiors, he knows how some of the new policies, such as the minimum raise increase, affect small businesses. Widmer has 40 employees at three locations.

With an accounting degree and MBA from the U. of. I., and accounting work experience at Price Waterhouse, he said he’s uniquely positioned to understand some of the sate’s financial issues.

“I’ve had a financial background and it just drives you nuts to see something like the $140 billion pension debt,” he said. “The more I looked at the state’s finances, the more I realized they didn’t make sense.”

He said the Pritzker Administration continues to ignore the pension problem.

“He hasn’t addressed any of the structural reforms needed,” Stoller said.

He also noted that last May the legislature increased spending one billion dollars higher than even big­ spending Governor Pritzker requested.

Stoller said his presence will be known to voters in the coming months as he builds his campaign. To get enough nominating signatures needed to get on the ballot, he said he put together 74 volunteers who achieved their goal in just six weeks.

“I’ll be getting out there and talking to voters about what they want to see,” he said.

Stoller has an extensive public service background wherein he has served on several public and private boards, including the Peoria Area of Chamber of Commerce, where he served as chair in 2019-20. In 2001 he warned the “40 Leaders Under 40” award, in 2009 he was selected Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellow and in 2019 was given the Salvation Army’s Certificate of Exceptional Service.