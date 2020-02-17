Kewanee Police Monday announced Monday the arrest of Cornelius McCrary, 26, of Aurora, for an armed robbery that occurred on Jan. 13.

Police said that during the incident in the 800 block of North Chestnut Street, a victim reported being robbed at gunpoint. She told police that a man had approached her while she was in her vehicle and pointed a gun at her demanding money.

An investigation followed and the suspect was later identified as McCrary.

After gathering additional evidence and statements, Kewanee Police obtained an arrest warrant for McCrary in reference to the armed robbery. He was eventually located and arrested in Kewanee on Feb. 7 and formally charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated robbery, obstructing justice, obstructing identification and theft.

McCrary is currently being held at the Henry County Jail on $100,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Henry County Courthouse.