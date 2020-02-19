Wednesday

Feb 19, 2020 at 1:01 AM


Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (11-1-1)

Canton (30) versus Coal City (69)

65- Petersen (cc) dec. 4-0 Hardesty (c)

70- Lindemuth (cc) dec. 8-4 M Steele (c)

75- Widlowski (cc) pinned Lawson (c)

80- Jochums (c) dec. 5-3 Houston (cc)

85- Finch (cc) pinned Carrier (c)

90- Widlowski (cc) pinned Lockwood (c)

95- Murphy (c) dec. 10-4 Dehler (cc)

100- Waliczek (cc) maj dec. 11-2 Oaks (c)

105- Harn (c) pinned Skubic (cc)

112- Benson (cc) pinned Hedges (c)

119- Cuddy (cc) pinned Putman (c)

126- Dillon (cc) pinned Dunlap (c)

135- Grant (cc) pinned Marvel (c)

145- Poyner (cc) pinned Greene (c)

155- Ferrari (cc) by FF

167- Williams (c) by FF

185- Eustice (c) pinned Hennings (cc)

215- Brawdy (c) pinned Wallace (cc)

Hwt- Kessler (c) by FF

Exhibition:

Ferrari (cc) tech fall 15-0 Williams (c)

Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (11-2-1)

Canton (35) versus Troy (75)

65- Hardesty (c) pinned Koener (t)

70- M Steele (c) tech fall 17-2 Alvarez (t)

75- Weber (t) pinned Lawson (c)

80- Weber (t) pinned Jochums (c)

85- Maldonado (t) pinned Carrier (c)

90- Boettiger (t) dec. 5-0 Lockwood (c)

95- Murphy (c) pinned Boettiger (t)

100- Grembowicz (t) Oaks (c)

105- Harn (c) pinned Horvath (t)

112- Luckas (t) pinned Siemon (c)

119- Koser (t) pinned Putman (c)

126- Garcia (t) pinned Dunlap (c)

135- Ronchetti (t) pinned Marvel (c)

145- Arteaga (t) pinned Greene (c)

155- Hrvatin (t) by FF

167- Watt (t) pinned Williams (c)

185- Eustice (c) by FF

215- Schmitt (t) pinned Brawdy (c)

Hwt- Kessler (c) pinned Anderson (t)

 

Exhibition:

70 – D Steele (c) dec. 2-0 Hudson (t)

119 – Beard (DeKalb) inj default Rosich (c)

 

Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (12-2-1)

Canton (58) versus Sterling (43)

 

65- Hardesty (c) by FF

70- M Steele (c) pinned Lawrence (s)

75- Lawson (c) by FF

80- Jochums (c) pinned Lyons (s)

85- Westbrook (s) maj dec 10-0 Carrier (c)

90- Lockwood (c) pinned Kenny (s)

95- Murphy (c) pinned Schwab (s)

100- Clemens (s) tech fall 16-0 Oaks (c)

105- Harn (c) maj dec 9-0 Ottens (s)

112- Lidwell (c) by FF

119- Church (s) pinned Putman (c)

126- Mendoza (s) dec 11-4 Dunlap (c)

135- Wilcke (s) maj dec 13-4 Marvel (c)

145- Wolfe (s) tech fall 16-0 Greene (c)

155- Bertlozzi (s) by FF

167- Cordell (s) maj dec 11-2 Williams (c)

185- Pease (s) pinned Eustice (c)

215- Brawdy (c) pinned Allen (s)

Hwt- Kessler (c) by FF

 

Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (13-2-1)

Canton (60) versus Bloomington (53)

 

65- Hardesty (c) pinned Satterfeal (b)

70- M Steele (c) by FF

75- Lawson (c) pinned Barlow (b)

80- Jochums (c) pinned Thomas (b)

85- Herald (b) tech fall 17-0 Carrier (c)

90- Lockwood (c) by FF

95- Murphy (c) by FF

100- Oaks (c) by FF

105- Harn (c) pinned Chestnut (b)

112- Misukonis (b) pinned Hedges (c)

119- Kirts (b) pinned Putman (c)

126- Dunlap (c) pinned Cinkovich (b)

135- Hillard (b) pinned Marvel (c)

145- Bennett (b) pinned Greene (c)

155- Meyers (b) by FF

167- Swank (b) pinned Williams (c)

185- Espindola (b) pinned Eustice (c)

215- Campos (b) pinned Kessler (c)

Hwt- Brawdy (c) pinned Kearfott (b)

 

Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (13-3-1)

Canton (47) versus Cahokia (62)

 

65- D Steele (c) pinned Agnew (ca)

70- Holman (ca) maj dec 10-2 M Steele (c)

75- Lawson (c) pinned Armstead (ca)

80- Jochums (c) pinned Norris (ca)

85- Carrier (c) by FF

90- Lockwood (c) by FF

95- Murphy (c) by FF

100- Scott (ca) maj dec 12-1 Oaks (c)

105- Harn (c) pinned Robinson (ca)

112- Ellis (ca) pinned Lidwell (c)

119- Trimble (ca) pinned Putman (c)

126- Williams (ca) pinned Dunlap (c)

135- Payne (ca) pinned Marvel (c)

145- Edwards (ca) pinned Greene (c)

155- Simpson (ca) by FF

167- Polite (ca) pinned Williams (c)

185- Holman (ca) pinned Eustice (c)

215- Brawdy (c) pinned Jones (ca)

Hwt- Brown (ca) pinned Kessler (ca)