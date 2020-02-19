Kewanee Councilman Mike Komnick stood in front of Central School Saturday morning waiting to see if other Kewanee residents would brave the cold weather and join him.

The temperature was a frigid 23 degrees and after a few minutes he was about to give up hope when a truck pulled into a parking space.

This is the second month that Komnick has invited residents to take a walk with him through the town. Last month, three other community members joined him for a walk through the downtown area. The walk started at the post office and when it was finished, several bags of trash had been collected.

“One of the ideas we came up with on the last walk,” Komnick said, “is a communitywide trash pickup.”

Komnick, who is also president of the Kiwanis Club, said he is looking to the spring for warmer weather to hold the event, but also hoping to partner with area organizations to pick up trash.

Komnick was joined on his walk Saturday by Marcus Throneburg, who recently announced his run for state senator of the 37th district.

“Mike is creating a unique opportunity to have healthy discussions about the needs in Kewanee and the opportunities we have to make it better,” Throneburg said, encouraging residents to take up the councilman's offer.

The idea for the city strolls came to Komnick around Christmas, when he was out on a walk of his own and had so many thoughts he wanted to share that he decided to invite community members to come out with him.

“I thought what if I invited people to walk with me in a relaxed atmosphere without any pressure, then they could see things from my point of view and I could see things from their point of view,” Komnick said.

The goal, he said, was simple: make himself available to listen to residents who might be intimidated by coming before the council in a meeting.

And although the weather has hampered his first two walks (the first one occurred following an ice storm, while the second walk was foiled by frosty temperatures), he’s optimistic that warmer weather will bring out more residents.

“I will continue to walk, as I love to do it,” the councilman said. “I will also continue to invite people as long as they are willing to join me.”

Komnick also will continue to pursue the community trash pickup idea that came from the first walking session.

“Kewanee has a litter problem,” he said. “There is no way to dispute that.”

Komnick said he has been out multiple times with the Boy Scouts to pick up trash, but he would like to combine the forces of many area organizations to get people out in full force.

“I would like to make it big and hopefully this will spur other events and change the culture of littering to begin with,” he said.

As for Saturday’s walk, the chilly weather didn’t stop Komnick and Throneburg from taking a stroll through a residential area.

“Glad to be a part of it,” Throneburg said. “And thankful I brought my gloves.”

More information about walks with Mike can be found on Komnick’s Facebook page.