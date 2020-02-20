During the month of February, TBK Bank, SSB (Member FDIC) is encouraging team members, customers and communities to make a deposit of a different kind.

BETTENDORF, IOWA-During the month of February, TBK Bank, SSB (Member FDIC) is encouraging team members, customers and communities to make a deposit of a different kind.

Across its 61 branch locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, TBK Bank will collect food and monetary donations for local food pantries.

“Our hope is to serve the communities we call home, while bringing awareness to the staggering prevalence of food insecurity,” says Brandi Dunn, director of community engagement for TBK Bank. According to the USDA's 2019 Household Food Insecurity in the United States report, more than 37 million people in the United States struggle with hunger. This means over 37 million people in the United States struggled at one point to feed everyone in their family due to lack of resources.

All donations collected at a TBK Bank branch will be donated to the local food bank or pantry served by that branch. “TBK Bank is committed to the communities we serve,” said Kevin Gibbs, TBK Bank’s AVP of marketing and communication. “We feel it is important to support the people within our communities by ensuring these efforts benefit our local food banks.”

Team members, customers and other members of the community can drop their donations at any TBK Bank branch location (visit https://www.tbkbank.com/locations to find the closest branch). A donation box will be displayed in the lobby. “While monetary donations have the largest impact, qualifying food donations are always gratefully accepted,” said Gibbs. Acceptable food donations include dry/shelf stable foods, such as canned, packaged foods and nonperishable items.

“This food drive just one example of how we are living out one of our core values which is the ‘Mission is More Than Money,’” said Dunn. In 2019, TBK Bank gave over $800,000 to qualifying organizations and TBK Bank team members volunteers over 10,000 hours of their time. Dunn continues, “In 2020, TBK Bank is planning to make an even greater positive impact in the communities we call home.”

To learn more about TBK’s philanthropic giving, please visit the https://www.tbkbank.com/community-involvement/.