WASHINGTON-The IMS Wrestling team participated in their final dual meet of the year Tuesday night.
Said Coach Brian Wilcoxen, “It was a good start, but we stumbled through the middle of the line-up. We finished the season 13-4-1 in dual meet competition. We’ll be back in action the next two Saturdays at Canton High School-41st Annual Canton Invitational and IESA Regionals respectively.”
Results:
Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (13-4-1)
Canton (44) versus Washington (63)
65- Hardesty (c) by FF
70- M Steele (c) pinned Moss (w)
75- Lawson (c) tech fall 19-2 Hobart (w)
80- Jochums (c) pinned Makiney (w)
85- Carrier (c) pinned Brabson (w)
90- Lockwood (c) pinned Puri (w)
95- Murphy (c) dec. 8-1 Sonderman (w)
100- White (w) pinned Oaks (c)
105- Harn (c) pinned Smith (w)
112- Brown (w) pinned Siemon (c)
119- Hulet (w) pinned Putman (c)
126- Miller (w) pinned Dunlap (c)
135- Godinez (w) pinned Marvel (c)
145- Harlan (w) pinned Greene (c)
155- Hacker (w) pinned Bond (c)
167- Thornton (w) dec. 3-0 Williams (c)
185- Hoffer (w) pinned Eustice (c)
215- Cline (w) pinned Brawdy (c)
Hwt- Martin (w) by FF
Exhibition:
Naylor (w) pinned Hedges (c)
Chadwick (w) pinned Nidiffer (c)
Hardesty (c) pinned Moss (w)
Hobart (w) pinned Brewer (c)
Makiney (w) dec 7-0 Johnson (c)
Smith (c) pinned Puri (w)
Bartin (w) maj dec 8-0 Kees (c)