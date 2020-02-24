MACOMB — McDonough District Hospital announced Tuesday (Feb. 18) the much-anticipated opening of the Dolores Kator Switzer Women’s Center obstetrics department.

“We say thank you to everyone involved with the Dolores Kator Switzer Women’s Center. Our construction teams and staff members worked hard during the initial move to the second floor, during construction, and now in preparation to open the obstetrics department,” said MDH President/CEO Brian E. Dietz, FACHE. “None of this would have happened though without the generosity and support of many people, starting with Dick Switzer’s lead gift, and our area businesses and community members who donated to this amazing project.”

Construction began in June 2018 with a groundbreaking ceremony, then the following October the OB area moved from the first floor to the east wing of the second floor.

The DKSWC obstetrics features three labor-delivery-recovery suites, seven postpartum recovery suites, and another suite for triage, postpartum or postsurgical gynecological patients.

MDH’s Vice President/Chief Nursing Officer Wanda Foster noted how much excitement the facility has generated among staff members, not just OB staff but throughout the organization.

“Our staff is thrilled to be moving into our new obstetrics department. Several of our OB nurses have coordinated with public relations to film a “walking tour” of the new area, highlighting the state-of-the-art features that we are so pleased to have available to our patients and families, as well as some special touches to help make the patient experience outstanding. We owe a great deal of appreciation to our community in helping make the Dolores Kator Switzer Women’s Center a reality,” said Foster.

More than 4,800 square feet of new building space plus more than 7,200 square feet of renovated space comprise the obstetrics and digital imaging areas.

“These suites don’t look like a hospital room, they look more like a suite at a hotel or spa,” stated a community member during an open house tour of the facility.

Final work on the DKSWC, completing the digital imaging area, will wrap up in the next couple of weeks.

Since MDH first opened its doors in 1958, thousands of moms have brought their babies into the world inside the facility. When it comes to childbirth, some things may have changed through the years but one commitment has stayed true – providing the best health care possible to moms and their babies.

The DKSWC will strengthen comprehensive women’s health services in the region. This facility renovation and expansion was designed to meet obstetrics, gynecology, and diagnostic imaging needs in a tranquil environment with a modern look.

In addition, the DKSWC offers a separate OB waiting area, an area for children who are visiting to play, a meeting room for childbirth and infant care classes, and a separate waiting room area for digital imaging patients.

For more information on the DKSWC or to see photos of the facility, log onto www.MDH.org.

— Submitted by McDonough District Hospital