One of Gospel music’s
most popular quartets,
The Dixie Melody Boys, will
be featured at the Forest
Hills Wesleyan Church,
located at 2801 Claremont
Avenue in Evansville, IN,
on Sunday, March 8. The
Quartet will share their
unique, four-part harmony
during the 10:30am service.
Since organizing over
five decades ago, The Dixie
Melody Boys have enjoyed
much success, including a
Grammy nomination and
numerous Fan Award nominations
from The Singing
News Magazine, Southern
Gospel Music’s leading fan
and trade publication. Hit
releases have flowed their
way in bunches, including
recent releases such as “I’m
Gonna Lift My Praise,”
“I’ll Be Living That Way,”
“I Won’t Compromise,”
“Welcome Home,”
“Antioch Church Choir”
and “I’m One Of Them.”
The thrill and excitement
of performing experienced
by each group member
night after night is most
evident at each concert.
Their goal of delivering a
first-class performance
filled with excitement,
energy and lots of great traditional,
Southern Gospel
Music are traits which
have been instilled in each
member by group leader Ed
O’Neal, a 60-year Gospel
Music veteran, who was
inducted into the Southern
Gospel Music Association
Hall of Fame in 2004.
These characteristics,
united with their desire to
never compromise their
responsibility to spread the
Gospel through Southern
Gospel Music in a professional
manner have allowed
The Dixie Melody Boys to
firmly establish a place at
the forefront of Southern
Gospel Music. The group’s
energy and excitement,
coupled with their exceptional
vocal blend is
appealing to audiences of
all ages, creating an exciting
evening of musical
pleasure.
This exciting musical
event featuring The Dixie
Melody Boys promises to
be enjoyable for the entire
family. To obtain additional
information, call 812-
424-2647 or visit www.
dixiemelodyboys.com.
Make plans now to join
The Dixie Melody Boys at
the Forest Hills Wesleyan
Church in Evansville, IN,
on Sunday, March 8 at
10:30am.