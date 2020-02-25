Sanity has left

the room. I say

again, sanity

has left the room.

I made a simple joke.

It was an observation,

and not even my best,

but you’d have thought I

kicked a seal pup or tripped

an arthritic grandma.

There was an on-line

article about the Air Force

changing regulations

to allow the wearing of

beards, hijabs, turbans,

and possibly spaghetti

strainers, while in uniform.

This is to allow members to

comply with their chosen

religion. Keep in mind,

the Air Force has a fit if a

member displays a Bible,

but I digress.

I read the article, and

commented that the Air

Force had become an

“Un-uniform service”.

Get it, not uniform in the

uniformed service? They

now allow people to not be

uniform while in uniform.

I kill me.

I assumed that it was

just another of my keen

insights, but I deeply

offended all kinds of social

justice warriors.

In case you’re a geezer

like me, and don’t know

what a “social justice warrior”

(SJW) is, it’s the new

breed of freedom fighters.

They tend to be young,

educated, and “woke”

to how evil we are. They

grow to despise everything

about our country. They

go to universities at our

expense. They learn that

the hand that feeds them is

evil. They usually despise

the older generation while

they live in the house Dad

paid for. They begrudgingly

eat their favorite

meals Mom cooks and cuts

up for them.

SJW’s commented

like mad. One said “OK,

Boomer” which is a insulting

term at baby boomers,

the very generation that

pays his bills. Youngsters

think baby boomers don’t

know anything. Baby

boomers have been too

busy supporting everyone

in the universe to notice

real issues, like the ittybitty

inconsequential

“micro-aggressions”.

Several called me a

“Nazi”. I guess the Nazi

reference is thrown around

at anyone they want to shut

up. How I devolved from

being a retired patriot to a

Nazi is anyone’s guess. All

my life I’ve been anti-Nazi

so that’s what they call me.

I should call these warriors

something they despise,

like “productive citizen”.

That’ll teach them.

Why do I care what the

“woke” generation thinks?

For one, I kind of want my

life of service to be at least

tolerated. Years of community

service, giving, and

tolerating idiots everywhere

should allow me to

say things. Then again,

even those close to me

don’t give me a pass, so

why would a stranger?

What should a geezer

do? My first impulse is

to lobby to defund the

universities that are

anti-boomer, but that’s

problematic. It would force

academics to get real jobs

for the very capitalists they

despise. I can’t be responsible

for hurting their

feelings.

There’s the technique of

parents kicking the young

out of the nest. Birds do it

all of the time. Those that

fly do well. If they’re busy

flying, so to speak, they

won’t have time to insult

elders. Those that don’t

fly, get eaten by cats. Since

the extinction of the large

saber-tooth tigers in this

country, that may not be

realistic.

Maybe the best way to

deal with these disrespectful

radicals is to just laugh

every time they screw up.

That has entertainment

value. It’s fun to sit in your

virtual lawn chair and see

the shocked look on their

faces when they screw up,

and they will screw up.

I guess they won’t

really get it until they goof

around and get Berned. Get

it, the darling of the social

justice warriors, Bernie? I

kill me.

Fini.

Email Charlie the Boomer

at geezer.rocker@gmail.

com . Those that like to

write on paper can send it

to PO Box 378, Norris City,

Il 62869. OK, Boomer?