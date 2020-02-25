A young lady who attends
Washington Attendance
Center believes that people
are no longer safe in their
homes, at their school,
during a church service, at
a ball game or at Wal-Mart.
“It isn’t up to us anymore.
It’s up to the people who
decide to have a random
shooting. They decide where
and when and nobody knows
till it’s too late. It’s creepy,”
she told the Times. “You
hear on the news about home
invasions where a family is
just watching TV or something
and all of a sudden their
door is broken down and
people come into their house
to rob them or hurt them.”
She feels that everybody
should feel safe at school and
at church but the news on TV
tells her a different story. The
news people’s stories make
her feel like she should always
be on guard to notice anything
that might be different
or unusual during her day.
“Nobody is really safe
anywhere anymore and when
I think about it, I get really
scared sometimes,” she said.
“I know that my dad will
protect us. I feel so safe at
my house when my dad is
home with us. I can go to
sleep without a care because
he is there. He is not afraid
of anybody or anything and
he would stand up to anyone
who broke into our house
to try to hurt us, but what
about when mom and I are
out shopping? Daddy can’t
just follow us around. He has
things he has to do,” she said.
“The town has put a cop at
the high school. That tells me
that the teachers are worried
too. My church has people
appointed for security and
they watch cameras at all the
doors and parking lot. That
tells me that the churches
are worried. Sporting events
have tighter security now and
that tells me that coaches of
ball teams are worried, and I
just imagine that Wal-Mart
is being extra careful about
watching their cameras now
days. Yeah. It’s getting a little
creepy.”