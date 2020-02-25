The Carmi Kiwanis Club

met February 21. President

Eric Rahlfs began the meeting

with a big announcement.

The club will administer a

50/50 Pot and announce the

winner on Saturday night of

Corn Day. Tickets are $10 and

will be made available during

Pancake Day on February 29

at Washington School. The

starting pot is $5,000. All proceeds

will go to help charitable

causes. It was also announced

that the “Good News” pot will

help fund the Lincoln PTO

Carnival on April 17.

The guest speaker was

Michelle Winters, owner of

Escapes Travel & Cruises,

a full-fledged travel agency

since 2007. Michelle has gone

on thirty-five cruises and been

to all but two Sandals Resorts.

She has traveled coast to coast

within the continental US, both

visiting family and taking in the

sights. Michelle believes her

experience, expertise, access

to sales, and customer service

allows her to serve anyone with

any travel needs. She does not

charge fees for booking and

works from her home.

Michelle explained the

necessary process to update

driver’s license to REAL

ID. Beginning October 1,

2020, a REAL ID-compliant

driver’s license or identification

card will be required

to board domestic flights or

enter military bases or secure

federal facilities. In order to

fly, everyone will need a REAL

ID- compliant driver’s license

or identification card.

Using a REAL ID document

checklist (available at REALID.

ilsos.gov), Michelle explained

how she gathered the four

groups of required documents

and received her updated

license. With her required

documents in hand, she went

to the Carmi DMV branch on

a day that was not busy. They

scanned her documents and

immediately returned them

to her. She assured the club

that the instructions are clear,

the process is simple, and the

fee is only $5. Michelle recommended

everyone should

upgrade their license, and the

sooner they do so the better.

The meeting ended with a

question and answer session.

Interestingly, when asked

her favorite trip of all-time,

Michelle said it was a vacation

at the Sandals Resort in

St. Lucia. Michelle offers great

values and free personalized

service. For more information,

she can be reached by

phone at (618) 383-4800 or

by email at ausbai@frontier.

com or on Facebook at

https://www.facebook.com/

michelle.f.winters.

Michelle Winters speaks