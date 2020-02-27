Recreational cannabis is
legal in Illinois. Illinois also
is one of the only states that
require residents to obtain an
identification card to own a
firearm. The governmental
entity charged with running
that program and its daily
background checks will also
have knowledge of some
people who are using cannabis,
which is a no-no for
gun ownership in the eyes
of the federal government.
The marijuana legalization
law, however, does not
allow retailers to keep or
share consumers’ personal
information.
While possessing less than
30 grams of cannabis flower
has not been a crime in
Illinois since 2016, it is still a
Schedule I drug in the eyes of
the federal government and
gun buyers are specifically
asked if they use cannabis.
“The use or possession of
marijuana remains unlawful
under Federal law regardless
of whether it has been
legalized or decriminalized
for medicinal or recreational
purposes in the state where
you reside,” the Firearms
Transaction Record states
after it asks if the applicant
is an unlawful user of, or
addicted to, marijuana or
any depressant, stimulant,
narcotic drug, or any other
controlled substance.
A “yes” answer to that
question means a denial
of the firearm sale. People
who use medical marijuana
reportedly are not allowed
to own a firearm. Illinois
recreational pot law, however,
specifically states that
anyone purchasing marijuana
from a licensed retailer
“shall not be considered an
unlawful user or addicted to
narcotics.”
The Illinois State Police
will “not revoke Firearm
Owners’ Identification cards
based solely on a person’s
legal use of adult-use cannabis,”
that agency said in a
statement Dec. 23. “Pursuant
to both State and Federal law,
a person who is addicted to or
a habitual user of narcotics is
not permitted to possess or
use firearms,” the statement
said. “Accordingly, the ISP
will revoke FOID (Firearm
Owners Identification) cards
where it is demonstrated that
an individual is addicted to or
is a habitual user of cannabis.
The ISP would also revoke
or deny the FOID cards of
those who violate certain
provisions of the Cannabis
Regulation and Tax Act.
Earlier this year, a woman
from Illinois was denied
the right to purchase a gun
after authorities learned she
was on medical marijuana.
Medical marijuana users
cannot legally own a firearm,
according to federal law.
While Illinois lawmakers
legalized weed, it remains
illegal under federal law, and
it is specifically prohibited for
any user of a controlled substance
to own a firearm under
federal law.
This situation has led to
law enforcement in some
states with medical marijuana
programs to threaten
to revoke firearm licenses of
medical cannabis patients,
though only Hawaii and
Philadelphia have appeared
to follow through on this so
far in a very limited way.
The Illinois State Rifle
Association (ISRA) recently
released a statement to
clarify their position on
gun ownership and cannabis
use following the state
constitutional amendment
to “dispel any myths or bad
information that has been
reportedly shared on various
social media platforms as it
relates to the cannabis law in
Illinois.” The statement said
if you want to smoke cannabis
recreationally (marijuana,
weed, reefer) that is your
right. If you don’t want to
smoke cannabis, that is your
right, as well. We live in the
United States of America
which gives you a 1st amendment
right to your opinion
either way. Our mission here
at ISRA is to protect your 2nd
Amendment Rights.
Those looking to buy a gun
in Illinois must still declare
that they are not an “unlawful
user” of cannabis, or any
other controlled substance.
But what this means in practice
now is unclear given that
Illinois’ adult-use law states
that cannabis possession and
consumption is no longer an
indication that an individual
is “an unlawful user or
addicted to narcotics.”
Illinois law enforcement
states they will not seek to
revoke the Firearm Owners’
Identification (FOID) cards
for the use or possession of
marijuana. However,police
officials announced separately
they can still revoke
FOID cards from those in
violation of adult-use marijuana
rules and regulations.
Illinois cops also reserve the
right to determine who is a
“marijuana addict,” a designation
liable to having an
FOID card revoked. The situation
is slightly different for
medical marijuana patients
though. As registered
patients recommended marijuana,
their data is accessible
to federal officials. Sullivan
recommends that medical
marijuana patients in Illinois
who are concerned at having
their firearm license taken
from them should consider
getting their medicine from
a recreational dispensary
instead of a physician.