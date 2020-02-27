The CWC Schools Foundation

held the 3rd annual Trivia Night

on Saturday, Feb. 22.

First Christian Church in

Carmi provided the beautiful

fellowship hall for the event.

There were over 120 people in

attendance.

A 50/50 Heads and Tails

game started the game where

the winner, David Higginson

donated his winnings back to

the Foundation netting $800 to

the Foundation! In attendance

there were students from the

Junior High and High School.

The sponsors include: Whitsitt

Farms, George Mitchell Drilling

Co, First Bank, M & B, Andy

Acord, Jeannie McGarvey, The

Wolf/Dixon Families, Sailer

Farms, the Newell Family, First

Mid Bank & Trust, Nancy J.

Winter CPA, Roark Trucking,

and Joyner Therapy.

The Trivia game consisted of

4 quarters of questions. After 3

quarters of play, the top 5 teams

were only separated by less than

10 points. After a fun and hotly

contested game the results are

final!