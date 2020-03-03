It's that time of year. The

annual Dodgeball Tournament

will be held April 4 at the

Crossville High School gym.

Packets will go out Monday,

March 1, upon request.

We will have as many divisions

as we have teams. Last year we

had a Ladies’ Division, a Junior

Division, and an Adult men’s division.

$75 per team..Each team is

6-10 members. If interested contact

David Rider@618-383-6739

or Trish Pringle @ 618-383-1889

. It is a double elimination tournament

with trophies going to

the first and second place team

in each division. There will be a

Silent auction...concessions...

and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds

go to Relay for Life. If you would

like to donate items for the Silent

Auction, contact Trish Pringle.