It's that time of year. The
annual Dodgeball Tournament
will be held April 4 at the
Crossville High School gym.
Packets will go out Monday,
March 1, upon request.
We will have as many divisions
as we have teams. Last year we
had a Ladies’ Division, a Junior
Division, and an Adult men’s division.
$75 per team..Each team is
6-10 members. If interested contact
David Rider@618-383-6739
or Trish Pringle @ 618-383-1889
. It is a double elimination tournament
with trophies going to
the first and second place team
in each division. There will be a
Silent auction...concessions...
and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds
go to Relay for Life. If you would
like to donate items for the Silent
Auction, contact Trish Pringle.