Can you recall a time
in which you felt the
pain of rejection?
For the past several
nights, my dreams have
demonstrated the weight
and power of rejection in
the world. So much pain is
contained within this one
feeling. Once we have felt
this pain, we will do anything
to never feel it again.
You are not immune to
this, as I am not immune,
and as even our world
leaders are not immune.
I have been making
my way through the Ken
Burns documentary on the
Vietnam War. Since I was a
child, I have carried a deep
sadness regarding this war.
While the war was over
well before I was born in
1984, I do recall a poem I
had published in 1994 at
the age of ten.
In “Whisper of Wind,” I
questioned:
“Through Desert Storm,
through Vietnam, I sit and
wonder,
Will the war ever be
gone?
…Will the cruelty ever
go?
…As I sit and wonder,
the wind whispers, ‘No.’”
Quite a bleak outlook for
a ten-year-old, I know.
But when I remember
back a little further, I recall
the book entitled, “The
Kingdom of Peace,” which
I wrote at age eight.
The story is about the
slaying of King Livingston,
an honorable leader
responsible for the fair
distribution of wealth and
abundance among his
people. Under Livingston’s
rule, people were inspired,
creative, and cooperative.
The kingdom ran like
a well-oiled machine
built on team work and
equanimity.
But when Livingston
lost his life in a duel, the
kingdom was left in the
hands of a dark and greedy
leader.
Grayness fell upon the
village as the gardens
withered up and died from
a lack of resources. People
grew hungry and disgruntled.
The absence of
spirited leadership created
a ripple effect of demoralization
among the people.
Creativity and cooperation
waned.
Finally, the people had
enough. They nominated a
brave community member
to open a vulnerable conversation
with the greedy
leader, to cajole him away
from the darkness and into
the light.
When the brave community
member engaged
with the king, he learned
something he never
expected to learn. The new
king was the secret brother
of the great King Livington.
The new king had been
tortured by a sense of
rejection and jealousy
since childhood, which had
ultimately led to the killing
of King Livingston.
The new king felt
remorse the moment King
Livingston fell. The new
king’s sense of rejection
and jealousy did not die
when his brother died. It
only became greater as he
tried to fill his brother’s
shoes as a leader. Also, the
new king really missed his
brother. He was drowning
in an immobilizing
depression. The darkness
which had fallen over the
kingdom was really just the
shadow of the king’s inner
turmoil.
The brave community
member did something
that perhaps no other
community member could
do upon receiving such
horrifying information.
He empathized with
the king. He stood with
the king in his pain. He let
the king know that while
nothing can change the
past, there are still choices
which can be made. He
let the king know that he
believed in his ability to
make new choices, and
that the kingdom could
be great again, in honor
of King Livingston, and
in recognition that the
human condition is hard
and that we are all in it
together.
Being the recipient of
such deep and unconditional
compassion was like
a spell cast upon the new
king which allowed him to
see all the light he carried
inside – the light with
which he was born. The
light had never left, it had
only been covered up by
the painful perceptions of
his life experiences.
Before too long, the
suffering kingdom was
renewed into a thriving
and cooperative Kingdom
of Peace under the new
king.
Not so unlike the king of
this story, fear, rejection,
and jealousy have played
a huge role in our very
own history, including our
entry into the Vietnam
War.
While it is easy to judge
the decisions made by
others – especially the
leaders we entrust – what
if instead we see beneath
the surface behaviors to
the fears beneath them?
What if we remember a
time in which the feeling
of rejection and the fear
of that feeling ruled our
individual existences?
How much judgment
and resentment might we
replace with empathy?
How much lighter and
freer might we feel?