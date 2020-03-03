Ruth Francis McVey, 78, of Trivoli, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

TRIVOLI – Ruth Francis McVey, 78, of Trivoli, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Nov. 30, 1941 in Monmouth to Lloyd N. and Jessie (Sly) Hasten. She married Larry D. McVey on March 13, 1960 in Roseville; he preceded her in death on April 20, 2011.

Ruth was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Mark D. McVey; one granddaughter, Cassandra Semrad; and one brother, Mike.

Surviving are three children, Brenda (Tim) Carpentier of Peoria, Kathy Zaborac of Naples, Florida, and Cindy (the late Jeff) Semrad of Tucson, Arizona; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Raymond, Jack and Jerry Hasten; two sisters, Nancy Oaks and Maryann Skees; and several loving pets.

Ruth worked as a cook at Farmington Country Manor and Heartland Health Care. She was a member of the Roseville Baptist Church and the Women of the Moose. Ruth and Larry participated in the Spoon River Scenic Drive for 25 years, where they had a ribeye and porkchop stand. Ruth loved painting, gardening and deer hunting with her husband Larry.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Rev. David Swain will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials can be made to the Logan-Trivoli Rescue Squad. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com