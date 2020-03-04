The Fulton County Stingers wrestling club participated at the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation (IKWF) regional tournament over the weekend in Metamora.

METAMORA-The Fulton County Stingers wrestling club participated at the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation (IKWF) regional tournament over the weekend in Metamora.

Nine Stingers placed including:

Bradley Ellis-First

Ayden Stewart-First

Bo Ellis-First

Johnny Nidiffer-Second

Lukas Rumler-Second

Chloe Hedges-Third

Eli Latimer-Third

Aiden Meves-Fifth

Grant Williams-Sixth

Bradlee, Ayden, Johnny, Chloe, Aiden, and Grant are moving on to the sectional tournament this weekend in Rock Island. Bo, Eli and Lukas are not able to move on due to age level.

Said Coach John Wilcoxen, ”These kids wrestled great at regionals, half of them have never wrestled with the Illinois Kids wrestling Federation (IKWF), which is a more elite wrestling organization throughout the state of Illinois. They have worked very hard to get to where they are this year. Our season begins in November and ends in March which is a long season for anyone but especially for this age group. The coaches are very proud of hard work".