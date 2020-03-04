An ordinance that would have required businesses to shut off outside lights that reach neighboring properties at 9 p.m. failed to pass the Farmington City Council Monday night.

FARMINGTON-An ordinance that would have required businesses to shut off outside lights that reach neighboring properties at 9 p.m. failed to pass the Farmington City Council Monday night.

The proposed ordinance has been brought to the Council following controversy of resident Arron Kevilus installing signs in his yard that contain derogatory comments of Mayor Kent Kowal and the Council.

Kevilus lives next to Ulm Veterinary Clinic; he has previously complained of bright security lights, a noisy HVAC system and lack of fence. A fence has since been installed and adjustments made to the HVAC system and security lights.

Dr. Jennifer Ulm, owner of the vet clinic, read a statement during Monday’s meeting. She noted that their architect had contacted the City about lighting ordinances but none were in place. She added that a light study had been conducted to decrease the amount of light that may affect neighbors.

Jennifer Ulm also noted that Kevilus had repeatedly complained to the Farmington Police Department and the Illinois Department of Transportation when a portion of the sidewalk near their building had been closed due to repairs.

Additionally, she touched on the issue of the delay of fence installation.

According to Jennifer Ulm, the original contractor had died and they later built the fence themselves.

“So my question is, will Arron ever stop? He complained on the news about the lights, HVAC and our non-union fence building,” she said. “He still isn’t happy. And has made no concessions! He wouldn’t even consider the last shields as a compromise even though his yard is quite dark with my lights on.”

“Just like a toddler, he needs to be told no and that tantrums don’t work,” Jennifer Ulm concluded.

Matt Ulm, Jennifer Ulm’s husband and work partner, added of their new building, “This was a 100% union built project in Central Illinois.”

Kevilus commented that he saw individuals working at the Ulm Veterinary site on weekends.

“Those people were not union, they’re stealing union jobs,” he said.

“I’m the one who has to deal with it every single night,” Kevilus added. “My entire backyard is lit up like a Christmas tree. It actually took a news station, or real news, to get this here.”

Council members also heard public comments from a property owner who voiced concerns that he is required by law to have security lights on at night due to items he stores on his property.

After the business lights ordinance failed to pass Council, City Attorney William Connor suggested that the ordinance be reworked to include an exemption for federal and/or state laws in regards to security lights.

In a similar vein, another ordinance that would require residents to, at 9 p.m., turn off outside lights that would extend beyond their property and onto a neighboring property was on the agenda as well. Connor suggested that this be tabled until the accompanying business ordinance is brought back to Council.

More coverage of the Farmington City Council will be featured in Thursday’s Daily Ledger.