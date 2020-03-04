The superintendents of both Kewanee school districts are leaning on the local health department for guidance on how to minimize the risk of the COVID-19 virus, which has yet to be reported here.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control has put out a call for the public to begin preparing for a potential large-scale outbreak in the U.S. of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide and killed at least 2,700 overseas, according to the latest figures.

On Tuesday, the sixth U.S. death from the virus was confirmed in Washington state. In Illinois, the fifth suspected case of the coronavirus was being treated in Chicago, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune.

Two presumptive positive cases have led to the closing of two schools in both Oregan and Washington state.

The spokesperson from the CDC has stated that schools should consider precautions such as dividing students into smaller groups or even using “internet-based teleschooling.” Other suggestions to local communities include modifying or postponing mass gatherings.

While both Kewanee school districts are taking precautions, neither superintendent is concerned about a school closing.

“I don’t see that happening,” said Kewanee School District Supt. Christopher Sullens. “The health department is giving us directions of where we need to go.”

“The health and safety of our students is the top priority,” said Wethersfield Supt. Shane Kazabowski. “We are working with the local health department.”

In addition to looking to the local health department, the administrators are instructing their teachers to remind the students about proper handwashing and hygiene.

The CDC has recently put out an interim guidance for administrators of childcare programs from kindergarten through 12th grade. The guidance is intended to help administrators of public and private childcare programs to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.

According to the CDC, the role of schools in responding to the virus includes working with local health departments to slow the spread of the diseases and ensure students have a safe and healthy learning environment.

For schools with no COVID-19 identified, the CDC is asking that they review, update and implement emergency operations plans, strategies that include messaging to staff to stay home when they are sick, as well as hand-washing instruction.

“We’re prepared,” said Duane Stephens, administrator of the Henry and Stark County Health Department. “I’ve reviewed operations. We’re trained but we’re not scared.”

When it comes to school closings, Stephens isn’t concerned either.

“If it came to that,” he said, “we’re not going to shut down a school. The school has the ultimate say on that.”

In fact, the biggest issue facing the health department and schools currently in an uptick in Influenza B, along with the streptococcus bacteria.

“We’ve had a mild winter, with no big freeze,” Stephens said. “We are seeing Influenza B in people without the flu shot.”

When it comes to the recent coronavirus public health risk, the duties of the local health department, as in any flu season, is to act as a reporting agency between the community and the Illinois Department of Public Health, which in turn reports to the CDC.

“We are the messenger,” said Stephens.

In addition, they field questions from schools and organizations and provide needed information.

“Most of the messaging going out is to help with the influenza,” said Rae Ann Tucker, director of health promotion. “If this (COVID-19) brings more attention to keeping people healthy, that’s going to have more effect.”

Tucker also wants to remind the public to get their information and latest updates about COVID-19 from trusted sources such as the health department, IDPH, the CDC or the World Health Organization.