CANTON-The Fulton County Health Department has received a grant from Ameren to help households who are a little over our current LIHEAP Program guidelines. If your past 30 days gross income is less than the chart below you may call the Health Department for an appointment.

Depending on the amount of your gross income you may qualify for either LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) or the Ameren grant. If you have not been in for assistance since Oct. 1, 2019, you may qualify for one of the programs.

They will need a social security card for all household members, past 30 days gross income for all household members and your Ameren bill. You can call the Health Department at 309-647-1134 ext 245 to schedule an appointment.

If your household size is 1, your 30 days gross income must be less than $2,082

Household size 2, income less than $2,818

Household size 3, income less than $3,555

Household size 4, $4,292

Household size 5, $5,028

Household size 6, $5,765

Household size 7, $6,502

Household size 8, $7,238