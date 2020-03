World Day of Prayer is today, March 6.

LEWISTOWN-World Day of Prayer is today, March 6.

In Lewistown, a service observing World Day of Prayer 2020 will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Main Street, Lewistown.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lewistown will be doing the service and the First Presbyterian Church will be hosting a time of fellowship for everyone who attended the service.

There will be an offering collected to help support the World Day of Prayer USA.