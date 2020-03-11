City Council members Monday were receptive to the idea of making Kewanee a “bee-friendly” city.

But before they act, council members want more information from bee experts.

An ordinance now on the books prohibits beekeeping in the city. Council members say they’d like to allow beekeeping, but need to determine the best way to regulate the practice.

“You’ve got a wide range of options, from doing nothing to changing everything,” City Manager Gary Bradley told the council at Monday’s meeting.

During the meeting, the council got some information from some young people who have spent months studying bees, their impact on the environment and how to support a healthy bee population in the city.

Eight members of Girl Scout Troop 4444 spoke “on behalf of the bees” as they told the council some of the facts they’d gathered:

The troop plans to create a pollinator garden on the property of the Little Cabin on East South Street. The Kewanee Preservation Society, which controls the property, has given permission for the garden.Bees are under threat from habitat loss, caused by agricultural and urban development. If nothing is done, bees —which are vital because they pollinate food crops — could face extinction.Urban beekeeping can be beneficial through providing habitat within cities for the bees.Licensing beekeepers can ensure that they follow proper procedures.

In his report to the council prior to the meeting, Bradley had provided council members with an ordinance from Moline which regulates beekeeping.

“I fully support this,” Councilman Chris Colomer said of the “bee-friendly” movement. He added that he’d like to contact Moline city officials to see what results they’ve seen from their ordinance.

Council members asked if the city would need to have a “bee inspector” to make sure beekeepers were following the rules, and Mayor Gary Moore said there are professionals in the area who deal with bees.

In fact, Moore said, he hired one of them, who lives in Bishop Hill, to deal with a swarm of bees on the deck at his home. He said he could contact the man and ask him to attend a council meeting.

Councilman Steve Faber said the council might want to impose some restrictions on beekeeping, such as setting a minimum distance from parks and schools.

Councilman Mike Yaklich pointed out that Kewanee is surrounded by farmland, where pesticides are routinely applied. The city, he said, could become a safe haven for bees.

Also Monday, the council voted to put two pieces of city-owned property up for sale.

A vacant lot at 607 N. Tremont St., where a condemned house was demolished, and a small parking lot next to the Septs building at Third and Main streets will be sold.

Bradley said the city must advertise for bids on the properties in the Star Courier for three consecutive weeks, and the council should be able to accept the best bids next month.

He said an appraisal of the property at Third and Main streets is being made, and the appraised value will be set as the minimum bid for the property.