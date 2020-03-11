KEWANEE - Hazel I. Wonser Johnson, 90, of Kewanee, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Toulon Care and Rehab. Hazel was born May 7, 1929 in Kewanee, the daughter of John R. and Hannah E. (Milburn) Anderson. She graduated from Kewanee High School with the class of 1947. She attended Black Hawk College for bookkeeping/accounting. Hazel married Russell Wonser on March 13, 1949; he preceded her in death on December 17, 1979. She married Eugene Johnson on May 21, 1988; he preceded her in death on February 14, 2005.

She is survived by four daughters, Debby (Tom) Tanner, Pittsburgh, PA, Nancy Wonser, Greenville, SC, Terry (Bill) Pann, Kewanee, Laurie (Mike) Ellsworth, Nashville, TN; one son, Rick (Jodi) Wonser, San Antonio, TX; ten grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Taylor, Longview, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell; husband, Eugene; a son, Ronald E. Wonser; and four siblings.

Hazel was a real estate agent from 1980-2000. Prior to being a real estate agent, she was a bookkeeper for Burlington Truck Lines, and a sales clerk for JC Penney and Carson Prairie Scott. She was a member of First Christian Church. She was also member of multiple clubs; dance, sewing, supper and bible study. She enjoyed dancing, crocheting, traveling and gardening. She especially enjoyed playing Mexican train. She loved and cherished every moment she could spend with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; they were the light of her life!

Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at First Christian Church. Pastor John Reside will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:30 pm until the time of service on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the church. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hank’s and Eli’s Fund, 14002 Red Clover Street, San Antonio, TX 78231. Please leave an online condolence for Hazel’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.

Pallbearers: Brian Pann, Aaron Pann, Bill Pann, Morgan Ward