LEWISTOWN—There are some stories we can't get enough of.

The triumph of a young person against great odds is one of them. From Horatio Alger to every Disney channel movie ever made, the theme is universal: work hard, be good and luck will find you. You will win in the end.

"Once Upon a Time," a retelling of the classic Cinderella story opening tonight at the Shirley Shannon Auditorium at Lewistown High School, is another of those tales which continues to delight no matter how old you are.

Director Susie Lafary mobilizes older and younger cast members as they utilize both the old theme and a few newer twists for an enchanting evening for the young and young at heart. Particularly effective use is made of the set, which quickly moves from one major focus to another, keeping the performance from dragging.

As the Storyteller, Kaeli Spotloe brings everything together as she narrates, both verbally and musically, the familiar story, keeping things going without getting in the way. The job is harder than it looks, and Spotloe handles the task with ease.

Speaking of ease, Kennedy Sidwell leaves no doubt as to the grace and charm of the main character, Cinderella. Sidwell has the audience on her side from her first appearance, and her lovely voice adds to her quality performance.

But, let's face it, a fairy tale not only needs a heroine but also a villain, and this show boasts three, Elizabeth Reed as the gleefully wicked stepmother and Brenna Clark and Madelyn Wilcox as the not-so-charming stepsisters. Reed handily steps into the role of a driven woman eager for her daughters to succeed no matter what, and Clark and Wilcox expertly show the two sisters may be their own worst enemies.

One of the twists in this show comes with the Prince, ably handled by Andrew Rice. Rice nicely executes his part as a young man not particularly interested in marriage, more excited by fighting dragons than going to a ball to meet a potential mate. His transformation from uninterested future groom to young man profoundly in love is well handled, and his strong vocal work agrees well with the change of his character.

Yet another twist comes from Josey Moore as a somewhat scatter-brained Fairy Godmother. Good comic timing combined with some good vocal work brings her character a more interesting life than the usual supernatural miracle worker.

And then there are the characters of the King and Queen, brought to life by Caleb Keithley and Bridgette Evans respectively. Keithley is delightfully manic in his concern for grandchildren, which is well balanced by Evans's more muted but practical approach. Both roles are also highlighted by some splendid vocals.

One character often overlooked in fairly tales is the faithful servant whose skill and determination brings the situation to fruition, and Leilah Wilcox strongly establishes her role as the rock on which almost everything else rests. Wilcox is equally strong when using her authority and when facing the potential consequences of her actions, and offers yet another strong vocal performance.

Good work also comes from Isabella Cooper, Aleah Grove and Lydia Cripe as three maids who musically lament their lot in life; Brennan Grove as a congenial hanger-on; Alex Kelch as a somewhat confused messenger; and Victoria Cooper as a nasty feline and Cade Peirce as a less than energetic dog.

And then there are the adorable mice who do their share in getting Cinderella what she deserves and provide an interesting rap to tell their story.

Mention must also be made of the various young women attending the ball to sway the Prince to the altar, a number of whom could be mistaken for a championship ladies basketball team.

Lewistown High School will present "Once Upon a Time" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the Shirley Shannon Auditorium at the high school.