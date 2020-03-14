SPRINGFIELD—To help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum campus closed to the public beginning Friday.

The ALPLM’s three Springfield buildings, the library, museum and historic Union Station, will remain closed until further notice.

While members of the public will not be able to visit, the staff will continue working to protect Lincoln documents and artifacts, maintain museum exhibits, conduct research and plan future programming.

People with questions about Lincoln or Illinois history will still be able to get help from library staff online or by telephone. The presidential library’s website and social media channels will continue offering information about the 16th president.

“Thousands of guests and researchers enter our facilities every week, so precautionary safety for the public remains our paramount concern,” said Melissa Coultas, ALPLM acting director. “We recognize the impact our closure may have on patrons, including the seasonal influx of school groups scheduled to visit. We will continue to follow guidance and recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health in an effort to protect the health of the museum’s patrons.”

Anyone who has bought tickets to the museum or to upcoming events will automatically receive a refund.

The temporary closure means the presidential library will be canceling lectures, educational programs, school field trips and other events open to the public. At this time, the cancellation applies to events through April 10. That may change quickly, however, so please check for updates, www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum uses a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship to immerse visitors in Lincoln’s life and times. The library holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, as well as some 12 million items pertaining to all aspects of Illinois history.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.