EDGINGTON -- On Monday, March 9, the Rockridge Board of Education accepted the low bid of $185,885 from Athletic Field Services, Genesee Depot, Wis., to replace the all-weather track in Edgington. There were three bids submitted.



Other work approved by the board included a $111,700 bid from Iowa Illinois Taylor Insulation of Davemport, Iowa for asbestos removal at the junior-senior high school and at Andalusia Grade school. That work will be done in July. A service agreement with Moreland Environmental Services was approved for $27,620 for asbestos removal in the north gymnasium.



The board also approved an easement agreement with Reynolds Communication, Inc. so the district can install a junction box to connect fiber optics to all the schools. The box will be located in Andalusia.



The board agreed to retain Bohnsack and Frommelt for the 2020-2021 annual audit.



The eighth grade graduation will take place on May 21 at 6:30 p.m. and the FCA baccalaureate service is set for Sunday, May 17. The high school graduation takes place May 24 at 2 p.m. Another Sunday building usage request approval was for the 2020 post prom event on April 26.



In personnel matters the board approved an immediate resignation from Paula Wesenberg (bus monitor) and resignations at the end of the 2019-2020 school year from teachers Cindy Ward (special education), Steve Disler (elementary physical education/head football coach) and Steven Stoner (high school social studies).



For the 2020 - 2021 school year two teacher transfers were approved: Kristi Schwigen moving from pre kindergarten - 5th grade instructional coach to first grade at Taylor Ridge Elementary and Amber Whittington from fourth to fifth grade at Andalusia Elementary.



The board approved giving tenure to Kimberly VanDeWoestyne, Joel Wade and Andrew Sacy and agreed to rehire full time equivalent non-tenured teachers including Haley Jones, Brittany Kellett, Haley MacDonald, Amber Whittington, Abbigayle Hicks, Adam Lloyd, Dana Wright, Melissa Blaser, Beth Cunico, Jacob Walker and Ashleigh Vanspeybroeck.