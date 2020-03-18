Orion, IL, March 11, 2020: BankORION is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Werning as the Chief Operations Officer. Mark joins BankORION with many years of operating and audit experience in the banking industry. Mark graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management & Economics from Luther College and attended the Graduate School of Banking at Madison, Wisconsin. Mark is a Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer from ICBA and is a Certified Financial Services Auditor through the Institute of Internal Auditors Inc. Mark is involved in the Quad Cities community through volunteering and is the treasurer of Living Lands and Waters.





Headquartered in Orion, IL, BankORION has over 129 years of experience in financial services with total assets of $471 million. BankORION has seven locations including Orion, Cambridge, Moline, Aledo and Annawan, Illinois as well as Bettendorf, Iowa. To learn more about BankORION, please visit https://www.bankorion.com.