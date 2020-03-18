High school and junior high students in the Mercer County School District will soon be offered some assistance in the form of new Eagle’s Nest closets, thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Mercer County Health Department.



Funds for the project came from the Dec. 7, 2019 Winter Gala held in conjunction with Aledo Holly Days. “We are extremely grateful to the community. They came forth and really supported us,” said Mercer County Health Department’s Jennifer Hamerlinck. She serves the role of Mercer County mental health action plan supervisor. The Gala was hosted by Aledo Main Street.



The $10,000 will be used to purchase food, school supplies and hygiene products for students to plug into. “It was identified through the health department there are many students who suffer from food insecurity,” said Hamerlinck. “We wanted to make sure that this doesn’t disproportionately affect our students.”



Barb Bryant, liaison from the health department, is working with the school district to implement the new Eagle’s Nest closets. She said she and other committee members toured the Sherrard School District’s Tiger Closet as part of their planning for Mercer County schools.



“They’ve had their Tiger Closet for the past two years,” she said. Sherrard alumni and booster clubs help support these efforts, she added.



Bryant headed to Riverbend Food Bank last week to order food for Mercer County’s Eagles Nest, which should be up and running soon.