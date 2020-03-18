KEWANEE – Black Hawk College recently hosted the 3rd Annual T-Joint Fillet Weld Invitational at the college’s Welding and Skilled Trades Center in downtown Kewanee.



The goal is to provide a competitive welding contest in a state-of-the-art welding facility that gives high school students an opportunity to test their skills.



Teams consisted of four or five students. The top three individual scores counted toward the overall team score. Awards were given to the Top 3 teams and Top 10 individuals.



Top 3 teams

1 – Kewanee 2

2 – Kewanee 1

3 – Bureau Valley 1



Top 10 individuals

1 – Ryan Kilstrom, Kewanee 2

2 – Kole Stach, Kewanee 1

3 – Ethan Durian, Geneseo 2

4 – Wyatt Strader, Bureau Valley 1

5 – Keeyan Davis, Kewanee 1

6 – Kadin Rednour, Kewanee 2

7 – Kale Stuckey, Kewanee 2

8 – Trevor Dillavou, Mercer County 2

9 – Cody Moore, Geneseo 2

10 – Andrew Calabria, Geneseo 3

