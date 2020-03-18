(MILAN, Ill.) University of Illinois Extension County Director Jenny Garner is pleased to announce McCala Crawford as 4-H Program Coordinator for Rock Island County Extension. She will manage, recruit and guide 4-H volunteers and organize 4-H clubs, awards, and programs including the 4-H general projects and livestock shows at the county fair and assist with other unit-wide 4-H programs and events. McCala has a vast background within the agriculture industry and is excited to apply her knowledge to grow Rock Island County 4-H. As a new resident within Rock Island County, McCala and her husband recently purchased several acres where they plan to grow their crop and livestock operations. McCala graduated in 2017 from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Agriculture Communications. She went to Mercer County High School and held many FFA offices during this time and received her State Degree. Most importantly, she was a 12-year member of the County Kids 4-H Club.

McCala transferred to Rock Island from her position as the 4-H Program Coordinator in the Henderson/Warren County offices. Prior to that, she was Administrative Coordinator for the Rock Island Soil and Water Conservation District. McCala will work out of the Rock Island County Extension office, 321 W 2nd Ave. Milan, IL and can be reached at (309) 756-9978 and by email at mmmille@illinois.edu



