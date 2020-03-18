Thank you for wanting to improve your long-term health. The Mercer Foundation for Health's population health initiative to reduce Metabolic Syndrome (MetS) may just be right for you. MetS is a clustering of risk factors known to be pre-cursors to costly medical conditions such as Type II diabetes and cardiovascular disease. These risk factors include low HDL Cholesterol, High Triglycerides, Blood pressure greater than 130/85, fasting glucose over 100 and waist circumferences of over 40 inches for males and over 35 inches for females.



The Mercer Foundation for Health collaborates with Genesis Philanthropy and Genesis Wellness to provide this valuable program to area residents to reduce or prevent chronic disease and thus reduce the need for emergency care or other health services. Naturally Slim® is a Clinical Wellness Program (CWP). Since its founding in 1977, Naturally Slim, Inc.® has helped tens of thousands of people successfully fulfill their dream of lasting weight loss with the added benefit of reducing risk factors of MetS.



The Naturally Slim program consists of three components:

1. Pre-screen by fasting blood draw & weight, waist and blood pressure measurements April 24, 2020 from 7-9 am

2. Participation in a 10-week online course to create food lifestyle modifications April 20 – June 26, 2020. The online course comes with a guidebook, food diary, and items to help learn how and when to eat

3. Post screen by fasting blood draw & weight, waist and blood pressure measurements June 24, 2020 from 7-9 am



The value of this program is $500 per participant; however, if you to choose to participate, there will be no cost to you. We ask that you commit to completing all the phases for your group, however, if you feel you cannot commit fully at this time, you may choose to wait. The Mercer Foundation for Health will provide the Naturally Slim® program, a major component of the MetS initiative, to as many as 50 participants beginning the week of April 20, 2020. Pre and post health assessments are included in the program at no cost to participants thanks to a grant from the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN)



The previous classes have demonstrated the following results:

41% reversal in MetS; 65% reduced high blood pressure

74% reduced elevated triglycerides 93% reduced their waist circumference

71% improved their fasting glucose 39% improved their HDL (good) cholesterol

Average weight loss per participant was 17 pounds and participants report feeling better, being able to play more with their kids, and have found the process to be a very easy way to maintain weight loss.



Application process for the program runs from March 23 to April 3, 2020. Apply at https://www.genesishealth.com/care-treatment/naturally-slim/naturally-slim-interest-form/



Priority consideration given to individuals in the Mercer Foundation for Health service area who demonstrate clinical and financial need. Following the completion of the interest form, you will receive an email from Stacia Carroll, Genesis Wellness telling you that you have from April 3rd to April 10th to complete the registration for the online course at the Naturally Slim website. Previous applicants and participants must re-apply to be involved again.



Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact Al Zwilling at zwillinga@genesishealth.com 309.582.9256 if you have questions about the program or Kristen Vipond at 309.582.9251 should you have any questions about registration.



