The City of Kewanee announced today it will temporarily waive late fees and penalties for customers’ utility payments.

“We have a lot of customers who work in the service industry or in other sectors where their income has been reduced or cut out completely,” City Manager Gary Bradley said. “We understand that COVID-19 has impacted many our customers financially and we’re trying to do our part to ease that burden.”

The city is asking that families and businesses not financially impacted by the virus continue to make their payments as soon as possible.

“We still have operations to manage, people to pay, power bills, and everything that goes into operating the utility systems we provide. We have no way to know which households are impacted and which ones aren’t, so we’re kind of working on the honor system,” Bradley said.

With City Hall closed to the public, the city is encouraging those making utility payments to pay online at www.cityofkewanee.com, use the drop box located in the City Hall parking lot (cash overpayments will be credited to the account holder’s account), or mail payments to the City of Kewanee, 401 E 3rd Street.