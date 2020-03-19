WASHINGTON, D.C.—Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) along with U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) helped introduce and voted to pass bipartisan legislation to make sure student Veterans receiving benefits through the GI Bill continue receiving full benefits as universities temporarily move classes online to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The legislation would temporarily allow student Veterans to continue receiving education benefits without change as their classes transition from in-person to online in response to coronavirus. The GI Bill calculates education benefits based on whether or not veterans attend a physical university in person versus an online program. The legislation was introduced by Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Jon Tester (D-MT) and Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jerry Moran (R-KS).

“Even during difficult times, our country needs to keep the promises we made to our Veterans, and that includes ensuring those who've earned GI Bill education benefits—and their loved ones—are still able to receive them during the COVID-19 crisis,” Duckworth said. “I was proud to help introduce and vote to pass this critical bipartisan legislation that will provide schools and students with the support they need, and I hope it swiftly passes the House and becomes law as soon as possible.”

“This temporary measure will ensure veterans don’t lose their G.I. Bill Benefits as our nation continues to address the coronavirus pandemic,” said Durbin. “I’m glad the Senate unanimously agreed to extend this relief to our veterans.”