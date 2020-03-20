“I’m looking over a four leaf clover that I looked over before…” was penned in 1927 by Mort Dixon. It is often associated with this upcoming holiday that simultaneously falls with the March primary, bit ironic. What is often mistaken by many is that the shamrock in all actuality is the Irish national symbol, not the four leaf clover in fact. What is equally of revelevance, is the term “luck of the Irish”, which originated directly as an insult to Irish immigrants. Instead of any praise or thought that any prosperity they had was not on their merits, determination, work ethic, but instead that they were merely just lucky. If we look at the saint himself Patrick that the day is designated for, his life was not evidently really easy, he had been enslaved for at least six years it is said historically. While contemplating life just sitting on a hill it is said he was bitten by snakes, thus the folklore of him “driving out the snakes” began. Whatever the folklore, it is to be said the whole philosophical Irish or not theory on luck needs to maybe be at least examined. First off, we have a controversy even over the wrong vegetation, is it a three leaf that was representing the trinity or the one that has been sung about for decades? If you don't wear the right color on the day that has green flooding parades down streets, beverages and classrooms you get pinched, supposedly due to the leprechaun invisible mythology. There is an underlying message in this throughout, “I overlooked before”, in the old song, we often do just that don’t we? We tend to not notice the blessings, people in our lives or opportunities looking at us right in the face, that can be “game changers” for amazing days. Note the first Irish lads off the boat were making it, even though they were not treated the best, nor had optimal circumstances, in fact they were in some cases, “killing it”, as the younger generation says now. If we start thinking more on the “up side”, and thanking our lucky stars, and look on the brighter side of life, might us be a bit more “Irish” everyday, not waiting for St. Paddy day. May we find in our hearts and life our own pot of gold that is just waiting for us by the next rainbow.

Thoughts from the Countyside Bench.