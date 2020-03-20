The Henry and Stark County Health Department is telling area residents that not everyone needs to be tested and that tests will only be administered to those who meet current COVIC-19 testing protocols determined by their healthcare provider.

The local department says it is continuing to track the rise and spread of communicable disease locally and is working in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to conduct measures and dispense information to mitigate community spread of COVID-19.

With so much misinformation out there about COVID-19 infections and testing – check out this great messaging and frequently asked questions and answers from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Henry and Stark County Health Department:

I want to know more about COVID-19, who should I call?

For general questions about COVID-19, you can call the IDPH COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@illinois.gov. Please note that the Hotline does not make decisions about who should be tested for COVID-19.

I am not feeling well and have respiratory symptoms, what should I do?

Please stay home for at least 7 days after you first became ill, or 72 hours after your fever has resolved and symptoms are improving, whichever is longer

You should consult with your health care provider if you have:

• Fever, cough, trouble breathing, or other flu-like symptoms that are not better or are worsening after 24-48 hours

• Mild symptoms and are pregnant or immunosuppressed or are an older adult with chronic health conditions. Please don’t call the health department about getting testing.

•Your health care provider will determine if you should be tested, and will call the health department if needed

•Health departments do not collect specimens for COVID-19

I think I need immediate medical attention, who should I call?

•If you need immediate medical attention, and you think you may have COVID-19, please call ahead to your health care provider before going in for care. This will allow them to take the right steps to protect themselves and other patients

•If you think you are having a medical emergency, call 911; if you have been exposed to COVID-19, notify dispatch personnel so emergency medical services personnel can take steps to protect themselves

Again, the Health Department reminds area residents to use trusted sources for the latest information on Covid-19. For information about how you, your school, workplace, and community can prepare, please visit the CDC’s Preventing COVID-19 Spread in Communities and Steps to Stay Safe from COVID-19. For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.