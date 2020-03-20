During this recent health crisis, it is if all are faced with the childhood story coming to life of Henny Penny, “the sky is falling”. Even the most well prepared households are still dealing with unexpected school closings, and state mandates that no one was quite expecting. How each place is handling this new challenge is a bit different, depending on the area, but what is coming forth are good hearted folk that are rising up to meet the needs. Business owners that were faced with sudden overnight shut downs of dine-in, are not just accommodating themselves for being in business. With stores in many areas running low, some senior centers are not delivering, this aides in some elders getting meals by having delivery or take out. Many homes are having to make this the “Great Scavenger Hunt of 2020”, to find just bare necessities for this real life survival series we have all been drafted into. Ordinary people are using their hearts and heads to make extraordinary solutions for this new life board game we are all now playing.

A beautiful soul, who did not want her name mentioned, has a large family unit, seeing the need herself with those who are fearful and frightful of not having enough or anything she came up with an excellent answer. The Richland County, Illinois area is now blessed to have a COVID SWAP GROUP on social media, which is already working to assist in bridging gaps. An outstanding response has been given towards this innovative idea. The originator of the group reported that in just one days time upward of 750 members joined. Posts ranged from those finding supplies, shopping suggestions, but also new mothers in search of baby items, as well. What was very noticed, was the compassionate gestures that were shown in the group of those willing to do household repairs, auto and deliver food to the elderly or shop for them. Sam Benson of Ivy’s Cottage was noted to be one of the business owners who volunteered to be a drop off spot for this project, as are Claws and Paws in Olney as well. Lawrence County is noted to have taken up this type of communication source as well, and others are modeling it. It is hoped these types of grass root projects will find themselves showing up like spring mushrooms, as the need for supplies and shelves are still a concern in regards to availability. Lawrence County Farm Bureau Young Leaders are making themselves available to do shopping for those in need, such as the elderly. A great example of how communities can come together to make it through. Elm Street’s youth program recently gave “toilet paper grams” out in a good will gesture. Masters Hands in Olney, is continuing their food bank, with just making adjustments in it being it curbside. All of these mentioned are amazing examples of how “silver linings”, during this storm are happening here and everywhere across this nation.

The old classic, “Taking it to the streets”, might take more ingenuity with perimeters being a concern. The rules of how to do for others have now all changed, forcing us to think out of the box and learn new ways, to be benevolent. It should also be noted with the mentality that some have shown, it is true the old saying’, “necessity is the mother of invention”, it is a prime motivator. May we find kindness and innovative ideas to bring a feast to the famine, as Muhammad Ali once stated, “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.”

Thoughts from the countryside bench