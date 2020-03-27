ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI-Kaylee Doubet, Cuba, has been named to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

