Mercer County Issues Disaster Declaration

Aledo, IL, March 23, 2020 – This morning, County Board Chairperson, Carlos Sarabasa, signed a disaster declaration on behalf of Mercer County in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This proclamation fully activates the Mercer County Emergency Operations Plan and the Emergency Operations Center and the Declaration has been filed with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Mercer County Office of Emergency Management has been and will continue to work around the clock to keep updated on this evolving situation, and work with all local, regional, and state partners to minimize its effect on Mercer County.

Says Director, Angie Litterst, “Our primary objective is to protect the health and safety of the residents, employees, and visitors of Mercer County. The understanding and support we’ve received from this community as daily life has been altered and difficult decisions have been made is greatly appreciated.”