A recent project carried out at the Kewanee Senior Citizens Center will ensure that shut-ins throughout Henry County will have a supply of non-perishable food if the coronavirus pandemic strikes the county.

The senior center staff was joined by four volunteers Thursday to fill 172 bags with a 10-day supply of “shelf-stable” food.

Senior center director Cassandra Schmoll said the bags were delivered Monday to the county’s residents who receive daily meals from the senior organization.

Schmoll said the center was directed by the Illinois Agency on Aging to compile and deliver the food packages. The senior center purchased more than $5,000 worth of food to put in the bags.

The senior center was required to deliver the emergency food packages so that homebound seniors who receive the daily meal deliveries will have some food on hand if the pandemic forces the center to suspend the meal deliveries.

On Friday, the center’s drivers also delivered a loaf of bread along with the daily meal.

Schmoll said the center staff and volunteers took a little less than an hour Thursday to pack all the plastic bags with the food.

She said she hopes to have another food package delivery in the future.