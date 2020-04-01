A social distancing scoreboard giving Henry County a failing grade was released last week, but the two confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced over the weekend by the Henry/Stark County Health Departments shows that county residents need to step up their social distancing game.

“It’s been the general idea that we knew there were COVID-19 cases, and we’ve been acting on the premise it was out there,” said Rae Ann Tucker, director of Health Promotion. “We were telling people just because we didn’t have the first positive (case), we need to go on the idea that it's already here.”

Two cases were confirmed in Henry County over the weekend, and last week the company, Unacast, released an interactive scoreboard that is updated daily. The scoreboard analyzes GPS phone data and grades counties on the average distance traveled by monitoring decreases in that average travel.

While the state of Illinois scored a “B”, Henry County, as of Tuesday, had posted an “F”. According to the scoreboard, Henry County residents decreased their travel distance by less than 10 percent, giving the county a failing grade.

“According to the World Health Organization and the CDC, social distancing is currently the most effective way to slow the spread,” a statement on the website read.

Tucker said she was unaware of the Unacast scoreboard grade, but said that she believes the lack of any positive cases may have led to a false sense of security by the public.

Anecdotes of people still out shopping with their children in tow raised alarms and led the administrator of the health department to post a statement on Facebook telling residents that many were “openly violating the governor’s Stay at Home Executive Order and Proclamation.”

“People should only be venturing out for essential services,” the statement read, cautioning people against taking their entire families, especially small children, out in public.

“By violating the governor’s Executive Order to ‘shelter in home’ people are putting everyone’s health at risk of COVID-19 infection,” the administrator's statement said.

The two confirmed cases could be the wakeup call that residents need to improve their social distancing skills.

“People need to start thinking, ‘What can I do to keep my family and myself safe?’” Tucker said.

She said many people questioned why the health department had failed to release the locations of the two confirmed cases. On Friday, the health department announced the first case as a 20-year-old woman. That announcement was followed with a confirmed case of a 60-year old man. According to Tucker, the legal guidelines permit denoting the gender and the age of the confirmed cases, but nothing else.

“What’s to be gained by telling people the town?” Tucker asked. “We all have to be under the idea that (COVID-19) is here. I want people to take the energy used to ask for information we have no control over and put it into keeping our families safe.”

Tucker urges anyone seeking additional information on how to prevent the spread of the virus to go to the health department website or Facebook page.