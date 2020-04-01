Two Newton Eagle seniors were named to the Little Illini All-Conference team for their performance during the past basketball season.

Kyle Schafer was a force to be reckoned with on the court all season. He found a way to make scores with his acrobatic moves and he was also solid on defense. Schafer was named to the LIC first team.

Jarrett Tharp got his hands on the ball with fine rebounding and steals. He also poured in points for the Eagles. Tharp gained honorable mention on the LIC All-Conference team.

Schafer and Tharp were part of a fine group of seniors from the 2019-20 Newton Boys squad. Others Eagle seniors were Noah Wright, Jerald Eckl, Will Ochs, Justin Zumbahlen, Parker Eaton and Seth Weber. They and the entire varsity squad produced some exciting moments for Newton fans.