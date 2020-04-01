“Via internet” is fine, but sometimes you’ve just got to get in the car and see the people you love face to face.

That’s what Belle Alexander kindergarten teacher Natosha Hodge thought last week after spending a second consecutive week chatting online with her 17 students, or as she calls them, “my turtle family.”

“I wanted to let the kids know I miss them and I love them,” she said. “I’m just trying to think of ways to keep their minds going.”

So Hodge mapped out a route, hopped in the family Jeep and made a personal visit to her students to remind them she would be waiting for them when they returned to school.

Enlisting her 16-year-old son Corbin as a driver, she completed a window-to-window tour of Kewanee, stopping at students’ houses to hold up a sign that read “You Are Missed!”

She talked to a few students through the window and at one stop, two of them dashed out of the house to greet the only school teacher they’ve ever known.

“They were screaming and waving,” she said. “I wanted to cheer them up but it made my day, too. This was a wonderful moment for us.”

Hodge, a teacher for 18 years, said she had to fight her natural urge to get out and hug all of them. A few students weren’t at home and Hodge is considering repeating the circuit.

She said she has watched the children flourish as the year has progressed and it saddens her that their first year in school has been cut short — and the final quarter, outside of new e-learning protocols, could be lost.

“Luckily, it’s the fourth quarter, so we already have something to build on on,” she said. “We’ll keep pushing reading, writing and math facts, and just keep encouraging them and helping where we can.”

Hodge said it’s not the same as face-to-face learning, but teachers are getting more and more creative about delivering lesson plans online and have become savvy in the many ways available to communicate with their students.

“We’re working to build and keep connections with our students,” she said, noting that many more parents have signed on to school communication groups as they have become full-time, at-home educational motivators for their children.

And Hodge has three school-aged children of her own, which adds another dimension to their newly confined lifestyle. She said the length of time has led to some level of frustration for everyone.

“I’ve been down, my family has been down — everyone has been down at some point,” she said.

But the current crisis also has reminded her of the importance of family, both as a cohesive unit and as a vehicle for learning. She said it’s many times as easy — virus or not — as offering encouragement to a struggling student.

“Relax and breathe, we will overcome this change,” she said. “Take this time to encourage reading, puzzles, dancing, laughter, playing games, eating together and just being together.”

Should parents adopt a rigid schedule for their at-home students? Not necessarily, Hodge said.

“Normally, I would say ‘yes,’however, this is a big change for all of us,” she said. “Each household needs to explore and find what best fits their schedule, environment, etc.”