The city of Kewanee will continue its suspension of non-essential services following the governor’s announcement that the state’s “Stay at Home” order will be extended through April 30.

Essential services including water, sewer, trash collection, Police protection, Fire and EMS will continue, though certain precautions are being taken to help ensure employees and customer safety.

“We strongly encourage everyone to do their part to help prevent the virus from spreading widely though the community when it arrives, if it isn’t here already,” City Manager Gary Bradley stated.

County health officials announced the first two positive tests for COVID-19 in Henry County on Friday – a 20-year-old female and 60-year-old male — though their cities of residence were not revealed.

On Tuesday, the Kewanee City Council held its first-ever online-only meeting, a non-voting budget hearing, in order to adhere to state gathering restrictions.

Bradley said the city continues to conduct business and plan for the future.

“Mayor Moore and the City Council have supported our efforts to ensure the safety of our residents, are concerned immensely about the economic impact of the Pandemic on our business community, and have empowered our staff to focus our efforts on the projects and programs that matter the most in this uniquely challenging time,” said the city manager in a press release.

“We encourage everyone to limit their potential exposures, avoid social gatherings, support friends and neighbors who are elderly or immunocompromised by picking up food or supplies for them, continue patronizing local businesses whenever possible, and maintain a sense of faith that we can get through this together (but intentionally apart).”