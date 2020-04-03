WATERLOO, ILLINOIS-Robert L. "Rob" Jennings, 57, Waterloo, died April 1, 2020, in Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 27, 1962, in Canton.

He is survived by his wife Julia Jennings, nee Lyons; children Jackson Jennings and Maxwell Jennings; parents Robert and Carolyn (nee Bordwine) Jennings; sisters Sue Jennings and Kathy Jennings; brother Brady (Alysia) Jennings; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Rob coached Muskets Red Bud Football and Waterloo Youth Wrestling Club, and was a volunteer assistant for Waterloo High School Football and Wrestling Teams.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to:

Waterloo High School Football Program or Waterloo High School Wrestling Program

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.