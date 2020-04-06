As the deadly COVID-19 virus spreads across America, the Centers for Disease Control now recommends Americans wear non-surgical masks in public, especially in places where social distancing is difficult.

This change in policy is based on study showing air contaminated with the COVID-19 virus might travel four times farther than the 6 feet the CDC asks we distance ourselves, according a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The study found that under the right conditions, liquid droplets from sneezes, coughs or just exhaling can travel more than 26 feet and linger in the air for minutes. According to a 2009 World Health Organization report, when someone coughs, they can spray up to 3,000 droplets. A sneeze could yield 40,000.

The CDC made its recommendation last week after considering the study and the continuous rise in Coronavirus cases across the country. Previously, the health experts emphasized the use of face masks for health care workers and emergency responders. There was a shortage of N-95 medical masks and the priority for those face masks was for doctors, nurses and other workers in contact with COVID-19 patients. Those masks will remain for use by medical responders.

Another factor in the change in face mask policy was the determination that people without flu-like symptoms could be infected and unknowingly spreading the disease.

Homemade face masks are recommended for use when people leave their homes for buying needed supplies or going to work at essential businesses. Most states have stay at home orders to battle the spread of the virus, which has killed 10,000 Americans, including health care workers, as of Monday. Staying at home is considered the most effective deterrent against spreading the virus.

But many Americans need to buy groceries or refill prescriptions so they must go out in public. Fortunately, many households might already have the materials for making face masks without using a sewing machine or ordering materials online. Bandanas, winter face covers, pieces from cotton T-shirts, masks for protection from fumes or dust and much more can make an effective mask. They can be bound to the face with elastic bands for different uses, including holding hair in place. Folding the mask materials into double or triple layers offers more protection.

Of course, these masks should be applied as airtight as possible. They are not as effective as surgical masks or respirators but can reduce the risk of infection or spreading droplets. But homemade masks could save lives in the long run.