FARMINGTON-Camp Big Sky’s Accessible Art Outdoors Program has received a grant from the Fritz and Doris S. Reuling Charitable Fund at the Community Foundation of Central Illinois to support services delivered to children and adults with disabilities, enabling them to creatively express themselves through art in 2020.

New in July will be a partnership with Snowman Studios to offer two art programs.

Nature Art Part 1: with Paper Mache fish and leaf designs, done on small canvases with tissue paper and acrylic paints.

Nature Art Part 2: with Self-hardening clay slump pots and fossils made from impressions of leaves, pine cones and other natural elements.

Camp Big Sky provides opportunities for children and adults with disabilities and their families, friends and caregivers to access, discover, learn and enjoy the outdoors; all at no costs for day services, provided at their camp location in northern Fulton County near Middle Grove, Illinois.

For more information on making a reservation, volunteering, or making a contribution visit www.campbigsky.org or contact: Amanda Atchley exec@campbigsky.org or 309-258-6002.