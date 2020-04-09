While many Kewaneeans are heeding the advice of health officials to stay home during the Covid-19 crisis, some people are still shopping and going to work.

Some aspects of life in Kewanee are basically unchanged. At some businesses, though, new practices are being followed, in line with the instructions of state and local governments to prevent the spread of the highly-contagious virus.

“People are understanding” the need to take preventive measures against Covid-19, said Mark Mikenas, executive director of the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce.

Still, Mikenas said, Henry and Stark County Health Department officials have said some people are “out and about” when they shouldn’t be.

Some major employers — such as Great Dane, Midwest Trailers, Excelled Sheepskin and Leather and Boss Co. — are operating, and Mikenas said that’s because, under Gov. JB Pritzker’s order, these are deemed essential businesses.

Local businesses that serve the public, for the most part, either are closed altogether or have altered their operations because of the pandemic.

Restaurants are still open, but customers may not come into the establishments to dine. Instead, they have to pick up and carry out their food orders.

In stores that are open, customers keep six-foot intervals between themselves and others in checkout lines. In some places, Mikenas said, management has taped off lines on the floor every six feet, indicating where shoppers should stand.

Some businesses are operating with reduced staff, while others have closed altogether.

In all, there’s bound to be a negative impact on Kewanee’s economy, Mikenas said.

“Sales tax revenue is going to be way off for 2020, we know that,” he said. Sales tax figures provided by the Illinois Department of Revenue are what Mikenas uses to gauge trends in retail sales in the community.

At the Chamber of Commerce, the office is closed, although Mikenas still reports to work every day.

“I can see it in our future, all nonprofits are going to be hurting,” he said. Chamber-sponsored events like ribbon cuttings and the monthly Business After Hours events have been put on hold during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Chamber can post updates about the pandemic on its web page, but Mikenas said things change so rapidly that by the time he gets something online, it might be obsolete.

He refers people to the State of Illinois website for the most current information.

Mikenas also encouraged business owners to take advantage of government help that will be available.

For example, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is offering “hospitality relief grants” to restaurant and tavern owners. The grants will be awarded through a lottery process, and business owners need to provide some documentation when they apply through DCEO’s website, Mikenas said.

Help for businesses will also be available through the $2.2 trillion economic recovery program approved by Congress and signed by President Trump.

Mikenas said he hopes the application process for both of those grant programs will be “streamlined,” to make things easier for business people.

Information on government relief programs for businesses will be available from Mikenas at the chamber office.

Mikenas also said local schools have done “a yeoman’s job” while students have been staying at home. Both local districts are preparing meals for students during the week, and have instituted home-study programs.