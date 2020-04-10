

Aledo, Illinois – April 3rd, 2020

After much consideration and with great sadness the Aledo Rhubarb Festival Board of Directors announces that the 2020 Aledo Rhubarb Fest scheduled for June 5th and 6th, 2020 will be cancelled due to the Covid ’19 crisis.

While the Rhubarb Fest Board hopes that this health crisis is well behind us by June, after consulting with the Mercer County Health Department, the Board felt the wisest decision was to cancel the 2020 Rhubarb Fest. “The safety of the Rhubarb Fest guests as well as a continued good working relationship with our Festival Vendors were on the top of our list when it came to making this difficult decision” said Aledo Rhubarb Fest Chairman, Pam Myers. “Vendors who have pre-paid to participate in the 2020 Rhubarb Fest will be contacted by a Rhubarb Fest Committee Chair in the next few weeks. Although we are very disappointed to have to make the decision to cancel the Fest for 2020 we will now begin the exciting task of planning the 30th Anniversary of Rhubarb Fest which will take place in June 4th & 5th, 2021” added Myers.

The Rhubarb Fest, known locally to be the unofficial kick-off to summer, brings 10,000 plus visitors to the small rural community of Aledo, Illinois.